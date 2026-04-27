Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter News: Available for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Huerter (hip) will play in Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Orlando, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Huerter was tagged as questionable leading up to tipoff due to a hip issue, but the injury won't prevent him from suiting up Monday night. He's averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 13.0 minutes over his first three appearances of the series.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 4
Author Image
Dan Bruno
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
27 days ago