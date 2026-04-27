Kevin Huerter News: Available for Game 4

Huerter (hip) will play in Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Orlando, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

Huerter was tagged as questionable leading up to tipoff due to a hip issue, but the injury won't prevent him from suiting up Monday night. He's averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 13.0 minutes over his first three appearances of the series.