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Kevin Huerter News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Huerter (thigh) is available for Wednesday's Game 5 matchup of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with Cleveland.

Duncan Robinson (back) is out, so Huerter should be in the rotation, although he may have his minutes monitored in his first game back. Huerter is averaging 1.5 points and 1.5 assists in 10.6 minutes per game this postseason.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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