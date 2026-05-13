Kevin Huerter News: Available to play
Huerter (thigh) is available for Wednesday's Game 5 matchup of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with Cleveland.
Duncan Robinson (back) is out, so Huerter should be in the rotation, although he may have his minutes monitored in his first game back. Huerter is averaging 1.5 points and 1.5 assists in 10.6 minutes per game this postseason.
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