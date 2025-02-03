Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter News: Available to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Huerter (recently traded) is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Miami.

The sharpshooter is expected to make his Bulls debut after having been included in Sunday's deal that sent Tre Jones, Zach Collins and Huerter to Chicago. The 26-year-old began the 2024-25 campaign with the Kings, averaging 2.4 points in only 8.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.

