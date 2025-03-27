Kevin Huerter News: Balanced output Thursday

Huerter amassed 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 119-117 victory over the Lakers.

Huerter has been a serviceable addition to the Bulls since coming over in the Zach LaVine trade, as he's scored in double figures in nine of his 11 outings in March. As long as he continues to start, Huerter should remain a strong source of swipes and treys in category-based fantasy leagues. The veteran sharpshooter has averaged 15.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 33.6 minutes through 11 games this month.