Kevin Huerter News: Coming off bench Tuesday
Huerter isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Huerter drew the start Monday with Detroit sitting key starters, but he'll retreat to the bench for the second half of the team's back-to-back. The Maryland product has scored in double figures in two of his previous four matchups as a reserve.
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