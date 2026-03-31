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Kevin Huerter News: Coming off bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Huerter isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Huerter drew the start Monday with Detroit sitting key starters, but he'll retreat to the bench for the second half of the team's back-to-back. The Maryland product has scored in double figures in two of his previous four matchups as a reserve.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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