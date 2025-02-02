Kevin Huerter News: Dealt to Chicago

The Bulls obtained Huerter, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and their own 2025 first-round pick back from San Antonio in a multi-team trade, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. The Spurs get De'Aaron Fox and Jordan McLaughlin and the Kings receive Zach LaVine (personal), Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks and three second-round picks.

Huerter, who was with the Kings since July of 2022, has seen a decreased role after starting the first 15 games this season and has averaged just 8.3 minutes per game over his last seven appearances. A change of scenery could prove beneficial for Huerter, who joins a depleted Bulls roster with substantial offensive usage up for grabs. The seventh-year pro's shooting ability could mesh well with playmakers like Josh Giddey, Coby White and Lonzo Ball.