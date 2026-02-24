Kevin Huerter News: Falls out of rotation

Huerter (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Monday's 114-103 loss to the Spurs.

After being acquired from the Bulls earlier this month, Huerter appeared in each of the Pistons' ensuing four contests. However, Huerter averaged just 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per contest during that stretch, and he's since fallen out of the rotation while Detroit has prioritized Caris LeVert and Javonte Green ahead of him as its backup wings. Huerter has now failed to get off the bench in three consecutive contests.