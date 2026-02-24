Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter News: Falls out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Huerter (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Monday's 114-103 loss to the Spurs.

After being acquired from the Bulls earlier this month, Huerter appeared in each of the Pistons' ensuing four contests. However, Huerter averaged just 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per contest during that stretch, and he's since fallen out of the rotation while Detroit has prioritized Caris LeVert and Javonte Green ahead of him as its backup wings. Huerter has now failed to get off the bench in three consecutive contests.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
13 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
Author Image
Mike Barner
18 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
Author Image
Mike Barner
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
23 days ago