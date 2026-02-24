Kevin Huerter News: Falls out of rotation
Huerter (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Monday's 114-103 loss to the Spurs.
After being acquired from the Bulls earlier this month, Huerter appeared in each of the Pistons' ensuing four contests. However, Huerter averaged just 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per contest during that stretch, and he's since fallen out of the rotation while Detroit has prioritized Caris LeVert and Javonte Green ahead of him as its backup wings. Huerter has now failed to get off the bench in three consecutive contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline13 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1718 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More18 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 519 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 123 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More