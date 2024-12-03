Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter News: Gets green light Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Huerter (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Huerter will return to action following a one-game absence in Sunday's loss to the Spurs after he sprained his ankle in Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers. In his last five appearances (two starts), the 26-year-old averaged only 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds across 18.4 minutes per game.

Kevin Huerter
Sacramento Kings
