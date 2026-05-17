Kevin Huerter News: Good to go Sunday
Huerter (adductor) is available for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.
Huerter will shed his questionable tag due to a lingering left adductor strain and suit up in Sunday's do-or-die matchup. The 27-year-old swingman has appeared in just one game during the second round of the postseason, logging three minutes in Wednesday's Game 5 loss before aggravating the adductor injury.
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