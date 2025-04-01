Kevin Huerter News: Good to go Tuesday

Huerter (thumb) will play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

After missing Monday's game against the Thunder with a thumb injury, Huerter is good to go for the second half of Chicago's back-to-back and should be able to take on his normal role in the first unit. The veteran sharpshooter averaged 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 33.5 minutes over 12 games last month.