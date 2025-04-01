Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Huerter (thumb) will play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

After missing Monday's game against the Thunder with a thumb injury, Huerter is good to go for the second half of Chicago's back-to-back and should be able to take on his normal role in the first unit. The veteran sharpshooter averaged 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 33.5 minutes over 12 games last month.

