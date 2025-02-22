Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter News: Hits four threes off bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Huerter accumulated 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 loss to the Suns.

Huerter had seen limited playing time over his first four games with the Bulls, but his 30 minutes of court time Saturday was his most since Nov. 24 when he played for the Kings. He made the most of his extended playing time, connecting on four triples for the fifth time this season to lead the Bulls' reserves in scoring. Huerter has gone 7-for-16 from deep over his last two games, and he'll look to bring the hot hand into Monday's game against the 76ers.

