Kevin Huerter

Kevin Huerter News: Increased run in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Huerter contributed 23 points (8-12 FG, 7-11 3Pt), four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 142-110 win over the 76ers.

The 26-year-old received the starting nod with Coby White having entered the game late due to a laceration. Additionally, Huerter saw increased run with Lonzo Ball (head) leaving the game in the second quarter. Huerter made the most of his opportunities, recording his second-highest scoring outing of the season behind a season-high seven three-pointers. The swingman has provided a spark off the bench for the Bulls, and he has yet to play fewer than 18 minutes over six appearances with his new club.

Kevin Huerter
Chicago Bulls

