Kevin Huerter News: Light run in return
Huerter (adductor) recorded one assist over three minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Pistons' 117-113 overtime loss to the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Available to play for the first time since Game 4 of the Pistons' first-round playoff series versus the Magic, Huerter was a fringe member of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation. The veteran wing checked into the contest with 6:17 left in the first quarter and played a brief shift before heading back to the bench, where he remained for the rest of the game. Regardless of whether Duncan Robinson (back) plays in Friday's Game 6 after sitting out Wednesday, Huerter could find himself outside of Bickerstaff's rotation entirely.
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