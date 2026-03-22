Kevin Huerter News: Not listed on injury report
Huerter (shoulder) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Lakers.
Huerter will be back in action Monday following a one-game stint on the sidelines, and he should be a bit more involved in the rotation with Cade Cunningham (lung) and Marcus Sasser (hip) out. Huerter can be viewed as a low-end streamer in deep leagues if you need some triples, dimes and steals.
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