Kevin Huerter News: Not listed on injury report

Huerter (shoulder) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Lakers.

Huerter will be back in action Monday following a one-game stint on the sidelines, and he should be a bit more involved in the rotation with Cade Cunningham (lung) and Marcus Sasser (hip) out. Huerter can be viewed as a low-end streamer in deep leagues if you need some triples, dimes and steals.