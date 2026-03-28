Kevin Huerter News: Not starting Saturday
Huerter is not in the Pistons' starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Saturday.
Huerter made his first start of the season for the Pistons in Thursday's 129-108 win over the Pelicans, when he played 34 minutes and finished with 22 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and four three-pointers. He'll retreat to a bench role for Saturday's contest due to the return of Duncan Robinson (hip).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 208 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1315 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week19 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline45 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More