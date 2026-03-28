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Kevin Huerter News: Not starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Huerter is not in the Pistons' starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Huerter made his first start of the season for the Pistons in Thursday's 129-108 win over the Pelicans, when he played 34 minutes and finished with 22 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and four three-pointers. He'll retreat to a bench role for Saturday's contest due to the return of Duncan Robinson (hip).

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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