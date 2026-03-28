Kevin Huerter News: Not starting Saturday

Huerter is not in the Pistons' starting lineup against the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Huerter made his first start of the season for the Pistons in Thursday's 129-108 win over the Pelicans, when he played 34 minutes and finished with 22 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and four three-pointers. He'll retreat to a bench role for Saturday's contest due to the return of Duncan Robinson (hip).