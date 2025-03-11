Kevin Huerter News: Notches 13 points

Huerter provided 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 121-103 victory over the Pacers.

This wasn't Huerter's best night from the field, but he made up for it on the defensive end with a career-high tying three blocks to go with one steal. He's been trending up for the shorthanded Bulls, posting 10th-round value in nine-category formats over his last eight games with 13.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.5 three-pointers in 28.6 minutes per contest.