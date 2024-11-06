Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Huerter News: Officially active Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Huerter (illness) has been cleared for Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Prior to missing Sacramento's last two games due to illness, Huerter averaged 14.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists while knocking down 41.4 percent of 7.3 three-point attempts per game throughout his last four contests. He'll return Wednesday to face a Toronto defense with the fourth worst rating in the league.

