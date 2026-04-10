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Kevin Huerter News: Playing versus Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 2:41pm

Huerter (illness) will play in Friday's game against Charlotte, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Huerter missed Wednesday's 137-111 win over Milwaukee due to an illness. However, after being upgraded to probable for this contest, the 27-year-old is now officially ready to go. In three meetings with the Hornets this season, Huerter has averaged 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 15.4 percent from deep across 22.7 minutes of action.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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