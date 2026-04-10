Kevin Huerter News: Playing versus Charlotte
Huerter (illness) will play in Friday's game against Charlotte, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Huerter missed Wednesday's 137-111 win over Milwaukee due to an illness. However, after being upgraded to probable for this contest, the 27-year-old is now officially ready to go. In three meetings with the Hornets this season, Huerter has averaged 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 15.4 percent from deep across 22.7 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 82 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 64 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 46 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More