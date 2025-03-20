Kevin Huerter News: Plays well in first unit

Huerter provided 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one block over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 127-121 loss to the Suns.

Despite the return of Josh Giddey, Huerter remained with the starters and produced another solid line. Huerter has provided solid steaming value over his last seven games, averaging 13.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 31.8 minutes.