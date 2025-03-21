Kevin Huerter News: Productive performance in win

Huerter registered 25 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 128-116 win over the Kings.

The 26-year-old recorded his third consecutive outing with at least 15 points while finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Coby White (35 points). Additionally, Huerter racked up a game- and season-high four steals, marking his 15th game with multiple swipes. The swingman has been a mainstay in the starting lineup over the club's last five outings due to Josh Giddey (ankle) missing time, and in that five-game span, Huerter has averaged 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across 34.4 minutes per contest.