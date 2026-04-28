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Kevin Huerter News: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 12:50pm

Huerter is questionable for Game 5 on Wednesday versus Orlando with a left adductor strain.

Huerter is in danger of missing Detroit's must-win contest Wednesday. If the sharpshooter cannot suit up, the likes of Daniss Jenkins, Caris LeVert and Javonte Green would all have an opportunity to step up.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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