Kevin Huerter News: Questionable for Wednesday
Huerter is questionable for Game 5 on Wednesday versus Orlando with a left adductor strain.
Huerter is in danger of missing Detroit's must-win contest Wednesday. If the sharpshooter cannot suit up, the likes of Daniss Jenkins, Caris LeVert and Javonte Green would all have an opportunity to step up.
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