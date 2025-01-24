Kevin Huerter News: Quiet in loss

Huerter provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in six minutes during Thursday's 132-123 loss to the Nuggets.

Huerter has played fewer than 10 minutes in four consecutive outings, and over his last five appearances, he has averaged 3.0 points across 9.6 minutes per game. The 26-year-old has fallen out of the rotation of late, and he'll likely continue to struggle to find meaningful minutes behind Keon Ellis in the second unit.