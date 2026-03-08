Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter News: Resurfacing in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Huerter accumulated four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 121-110 loss to Miami.

After falling out of the Detroit rotation recently, Huerter has made his way back into the lineup for three consecutive games. The veteran sharpshooter's return to the mix appears to have gone hand-in-hand with the absence of Ausar Thompson, who's considered day-to-day with a right ankle sprain. Through eight contests since landing with Detroit, Huerter has averaged just 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes per game.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
