Kevin Huerter News: Resurfacing in rotation
Huerter accumulated four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 121-110 loss to Miami.
After falling out of the Detroit rotation recently, Huerter has made his way back into the lineup for three consecutive games. The veteran sharpshooter's return to the mix appears to have gone hand-in-hand with the absence of Ausar Thompson, who's considered day-to-day with a right ankle sprain. Through eight contests since landing with Detroit, Huerter has averaged just 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline25 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 1730 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More30 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 531 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 135 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Huerter See More