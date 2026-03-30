Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter News: Returning to first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 6:42pm

Huerter is starting Monday's game against the Thunder.

Huerter will make his second start in three games due to another absence for Duncan Robinson (hip). Huerter scorched the nets in his last start Thursday against the Pelicans, when he finished with 22 points on 4-of-7 shooting from deep in 34 minutes of action.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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