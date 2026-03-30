Kevin Huerter News: Returning to first unit
Huerter is starting Monday's game against the Thunder.
Huerter will make his second start in three games due to another absence for Duncan Robinson (hip). Huerter scorched the nets in his last start Thursday against the Pelicans, when he finished with 22 points on 4-of-7 shooting from deep in 34 minutes of action.
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