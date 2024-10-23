Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Huerter News: Set to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 2:03pm

Huerter (shoulder) will play in Thursday's season opener against Minnesota, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Huerter was spotted in a full-contact practice jersey Wednesday while running with the starters, serving as confirmation following a full practice Tuesday. Before suffering a shoulder dislocation in March, Huerter averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists while connecting on 36.7 percent of 5.6 threes per game across 58 regular-season starts last season.

