Kevin Huerter News: Set to play Thursday

Huerter (shoulder) will play in Thursday's season opener against Minnesota, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Huerter was spotted in a full-contact practice jersey Wednesday while running with the starters, serving as confirmation following a full practice Tuesday. Before suffering a shoulder dislocation in March, Huerter averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists while connecting on 36.7 percent of 5.6 threes per game across 58 regular-season starts last season.