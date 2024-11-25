Kevin Huerter News: Shifting to bench

Huerter isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Huerter has started each of the 15 games he's appeared in this season, but the Kings have elected to shake things up by inserting Keon Ellis into the starting five. Huerter has averaged 33.0 minutes over his last five appearances, so he's still likely to see plenty of opportunities despite a move to the bench.