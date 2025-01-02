Kevin Huerter News: Shooting woes continue

Huerter notched two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one block over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 win over the 76ers.

Huerter is having arguably the worst season of his career during the 2024-25 campaign. He's averaging a career-low 9.1 points per game while shooting a career-worst 30.3 percent from beyond the arc. The veteran guard has shot 2-for-13 combined over the last two games and gone 1-for-7 from deep.