Kevin Huerter News: Solid display in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Huerter produced 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 victory over Brooklyn.

Huerter got the start Thursday due to the absence of Josh Giddey (ankle) and looked impressive, notching double-digit points for the eighth game in a row and also ending just one rebound shy of a double-double. Huerter is likely to remain in a starting role as long as Giddey remains on the shelf, which should translate into an uptick in his fantasy upside across all formats.

