Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter News: Starting sans Giddey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Huerter will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against Brooklyn.

The 26-year-old swingman will return to the starting five due to Josh Giddey (ankle) being sidelined. Huerter's only start with the Bulls came in a win over Philadelphia on Feb. 24, during which he posted 23 points (8-12 FG, 7-11 3Pt), four assists and two steals across 34 minutes. He has averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five outings.

