Kevin Huerter News: Starting sans Giddey
Huerter will enter the starting lineup in Thursday's game against Brooklyn.
The 26-year-old swingman will return to the starting five due to Josh Giddey (ankle) being sidelined. Huerter's only start with the Bulls came in a win over Philadelphia on Feb. 24, during which he posted 23 points (8-12 FG, 7-11 3Pt), four assists and two steals across 34 minutes. He has averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now