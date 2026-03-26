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Kevin Huerter News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Huerter will start Thursday versus the Pelicans.

Huerter is getting the spot-start with Duncan Robinson (hip) out, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, Daniss Jenkins and Jalen Duren. As a starter this season, Huerter has averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 triples per contest.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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