Kevin Huerter News: Starting Thursday
Huerter will start Thursday versus the Pelicans.
Huerter is getting the spot-start with Duncan Robinson (hip) out, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, Daniss Jenkins and Jalen Duren. As a starter this season, Huerter has averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 triples per contest.
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