Kevin Huerter News: Starting Thursday

Huerter will start Thursday versus the Pelicans.

Huerter is getting the spot-start with Duncan Robinson (hip) out, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, Daniss Jenkins and Jalen Duren. As a starter this season, Huerter has averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 triples per contest.