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Kevin Huerter News: Starting versus Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 4:19pm

Huerter will start Monday's game against Orlando.

Huerter will make his first start since the 114-110 loss to Oklahoma City on March 30. In 13 starts between the Bulls and Pistons this season, the 27-year-old has averaged 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 27.4 percent from downtown across 26.6 minutes per showing.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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