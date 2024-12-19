Kevin Huerter News: Suiting up Friday

Huerter (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game versus the Lakers, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Huerter has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing Sacramento's previous contest due to a left shoulder sprain. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.8 minutes across his last five outings.