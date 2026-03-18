Kevin Huerter News: Tame effort in win
Huerter provided four points (2-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 130-117 win over the Wizards.
Huerter continues to play a very modest role off the Detroit bench. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 20.3 minutes per contest.
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