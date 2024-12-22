Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter News: Top scorer off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 9:38am

Huerter finished with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 103-99 loss to the Lakers.

Huerter provided a lift off the Kings' bench in Saturday's losing effort, leading all bench players in scoring to go along with a team-high-tying steals mark and coming up one point short of the double-digit mark. Huerter has swiped at least two steals in eight contests this season, scoring nine or more points in six of those outings.

Kevin Huerter
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now