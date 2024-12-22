Kevin Huerter News: Top scorer off bench in loss

Huerter finished with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 103-99 loss to the Lakers.

Huerter provided a lift off the Kings' bench in Saturday's losing effort, leading all bench players in scoring to go along with a team-high-tying steals mark and coming up one point short of the double-digit mark. Huerter has swiped at least two steals in eight contests this season, scoring nine or more points in six of those outings.