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Kevin Huerter News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 3:43pm

Huerter (adductor) is available for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers on Friday.

Huerter's presence Friday helps put the Pistons at full strength for a win-or-go-home contest. The 27-year-old, who missed time earlier this series with a left adductor strain, logged just three minutes in Detroit's Game 5 loss because he re-aggravated the injury, per Jamal Collier of ESPN.com. Collier also notes Huerter received an injection to gain clearance for Game 6, so the sharpshooter's workload could depend on pain tolerance.

Kevin Huerter
Detroit Pistons
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