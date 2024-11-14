Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kevin Huerter headshot

Kevin Huerter News: Wakes up with 22 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Huerter totaled 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-104 win over the Suns.

Huerter stepped up after DeMar DeRozan (back) exited the game and blew well past his previous season high with 22 points. While Heurter has held on to a starting role with Sacramento, his production has been spotty in recent weeks. DeRozan has inherited a sizable role in the offense that his limits Huerter's involvement, but he has the ability to pop with double-digit totals on occasion.

Kevin Huerter
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now