Kings head coach Mike Brown said Huerter will start Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Huerter missed Sacramento's previous two games with an illness, but he's been cleared to play and start Wednesday. In five games this season, Huerter is averaging 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.0 minutes.