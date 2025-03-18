Kevin Knox Injury: Absent from G League win Tuesday

Knox (not with team) was inactive for Tuesday's 127-116 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Knox last played for Santa Cruz on Feb. 8 before signing two 10-day contracts with the parent club. However, his last 10-day pact expired March 11, and it remains to be seen when he'll rejoin the G League Warriors. His next chance to suit up for Santa Cruz will come in Thursday's rematch against the Legends.