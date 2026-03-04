Kevin Knox Injury: Sidelined with knee injury

Knox (knee) didn't play in Tuesday's 148-105 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Knox is dealing with a left knee injury, jeopardizing his status for future contests. The journeyman forward's absence vacates plenty of usage and playing time. Knox is averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 39.9 minutes per game across 20 G League regular-season contests.