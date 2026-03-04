Kevin Knox headshot

Kevin Knox Injury: Sidelined with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 11:22am

Knox (knee) didn't play in Tuesday's 148-105 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Knox is dealing with a left knee injury, jeopardizing his status for future contests. The journeyman forward's absence vacates plenty of usage and playing time. Knox is averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 39.9 minutes per game across 20 G League regular-season contests.

Kevin Knox
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now