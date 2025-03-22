Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Knox headshot

Kevin Knox Injury: Signed for rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 7:49am

Knox agreed Saturday with the Knicks on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Knox will get an opportunity to prove his worth to the Warriors for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. The 25-year-old forward previously made seven appearances for Golden State earlier this season over the course of a pair of 10-day deals, averaging 4.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.3 minutes per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field.

