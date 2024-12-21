Kevin Knox News: Dominates in G League loss

Knox finished with 32 points (11-19 FG 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 32 minutes Friday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 128-106 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Knox led his team in scoring by a wide margin and also secured his third double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. Friday's showing marked his best offensive night of the season, beating his previous high of 25 points Nov. 20 against Stockton.