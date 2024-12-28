Kevin Knox News: Double-doubles in G League

Knox posted 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes during Friday's 115-109 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Knox scored at least 20 points for the 10th time across 17 G League appearances and notched his fifth double-double. He's averaging 19.2 points and 7.6 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game.