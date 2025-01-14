Kevin Knox News: Double-doubles in win
Knox had a solid outing in Saturday's 115-113 G League win over the Valley Suns, posting a double-double with 22 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a block.
Knox has scored 22 or more points in the last two games for the Santa Cruz Warriors and has recorded a double-double six times during this G League season. He's averaging 20.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 49.4 percent from the floor and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Kevin Knox
Free Agent
