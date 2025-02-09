Kevin Knox News: Drops 16 points in return

Knox supplied 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 25 minutes in Saturday's 137-92 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Knox appeared in his first game since Jan. 24 due to an ankle injury, tying the team-high mark in points during an efficient outing. The 25-year-old is averaging 21.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 32.6 minutes per contest through 28 G League outings.