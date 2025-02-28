Kevin Knox News: Getting another 10-day deal

The Warriors intend to re-sign Knox to a second 10-day contract after his initial 10-day deal expires Saturday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Knox has played in four games for the Warriors since signing his 10-day deal Feb. 19, averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 7.5 minutes per contest. All but one of those appearances has come at the tail end of blowouts, so Knox doesn't look as though he'll be in the mix for a rotation spot with the Warriors. in fact, playing time could be even more difficult to come by for Knox moving forward with Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) closing in on a return from a long-term absence.