Kevin Knox News: Impactful from range Friday

Knox generated 30 points (12-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 121-106 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Knox ended up as his team's second-best scorer behind Mac McClung during a fine performance. The six three-pointers fell just one short of Knox's season-high mark, and his average increased to 22.0 points per game over the 2025-26 G League campaign.