Kevin Knox News: Impressive performance Monday

Knox notched 40 points (14-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks during 41 minutes in Monday's 116-115 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Knox ended up with a massive output powered by his three-point efficiency and a fine defensive effort. The 40 points represented a G League career-high mark for him, and the double-double was his 11th of the 2025-26 campaign. He's in solid form after achieving more than 30 points in each of his last two starts and at least eight rebounds in three consecutive contests.