Kevin Knox News: Inactive for personal reasons

Knox didn't play in Sunday's 134-119 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron because of a personal matter.

Knox was very active before this issue, starting most games and recording more than 30 minutes in each of his last four outings. While it's unclear if he'll remain sidelined for more time, this could be a big loss for the squad, considering that the forward was one of the team's top scorers in recent contests and also recorded a double-double on March 16. His continued absence would lead both Lucas Williamson and Keyshawn Bryant to see their playing time increased.