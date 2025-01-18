Kevin Knox News: Leads team in scoring Friday

Knox had 30 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 36 minutes in Friday's 121-113 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Knox was the top scorer in this match, managing to convert a good number of attempts despite the defeat. After eight regular-season starts, his 24.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game represent the first and second-highest averages on the squad, respectively.