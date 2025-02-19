Kevin Knox News: Signs with Golden State

Knox and the Warriors agreed to a 10-day contract on Wednesday, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.

Knox has been a standout with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League, averaging 21.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers, 2.3 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 49.9 percent from the field across 28 appearances. Knox, along with the newly-signed Yuri Collins, are likely to provide Golden State with some emergency depth in the short term.